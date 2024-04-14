Schoolcraft Capital LLC Sells 123 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,326,185,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,408,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $171.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

