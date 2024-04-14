Schoolcraft Capital LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.