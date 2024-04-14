Schoolcraft Capital LLC Has $8.44 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ opened at $61.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $63.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

