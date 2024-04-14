Schoolcraft Capital LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,819 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISV. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

