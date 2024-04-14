Schoolcraft Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS opened at $114.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.75.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

