Schoolcraft Capital LLC Acquires 11,599 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 6.2% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned 0.41% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $24,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,659,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,785 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 25,735.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,375,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,666 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,034,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,949 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

