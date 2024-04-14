Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is Keene & Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Keene & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises 2.8% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $52.00. 13,006,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,557,253. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average is $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

