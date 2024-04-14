SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.66

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6555 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

SBM Offshore Stock Performance

SBM Offshore stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. SBM Offshore has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39.

SBM Offshore Company Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

