SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.66

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6555 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.
SBM Offshore Stock Performance
SBM Offshore stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. SBM Offshore has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
