Saxony Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,027 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,629,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 399,554 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after buying an additional 1,341,873 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

