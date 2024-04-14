Saxony Capital Management LLC Takes $360,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average of $79.29. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Insider Activity

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,545 shares of company stock worth $4,364,035. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ROKU. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Roku from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

