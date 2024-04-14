Saxony Capital Management LLC Takes $288,000 Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $925,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,721,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $82.36 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $70.91 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

