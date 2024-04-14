Saxony Capital Management LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Saxony Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 155,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,716,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

RPV stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.28.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.