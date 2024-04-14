Saxony Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,647 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $107.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

