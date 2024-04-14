Saxony Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,554 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,893 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,447,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,212,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $280.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $221.31 and a one year high of $288.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

