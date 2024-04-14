Saxony Capital Management LLC Makes New $909,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 93,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 117,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $104.51 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

