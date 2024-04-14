Saxony Capital Management LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 639,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 21,647 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma bought 4,500 shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at $100,501.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.