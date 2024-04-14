Saxony Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,676 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,676 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 82,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.48.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a PE ratio of 91.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

