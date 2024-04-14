Saxony Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after acquiring an additional 882,556 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.87.

NYSE NCLH opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

