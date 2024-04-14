Saxony Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 53,492 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Saxony Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,149,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after buying an additional 603,454 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 236.3% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 768,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after buying an additional 539,929 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,714,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 778,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after buying an additional 370,028 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,199,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 309,442 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $42.96.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

