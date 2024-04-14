Saxony Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,263 Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPG. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,887,000 after buying an additional 416,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after acquiring an additional 400,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 288,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 269,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 26.56%.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

