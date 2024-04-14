Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$23.50

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$22.50 to C$23.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Savaria from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.64.

Savaria stock opened at C$16.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. Savaria has a one year low of C$12.21 and a one year high of C$17.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.20.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$216.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.78 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.7945271 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Savaria’s payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 17,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$268,621.20. 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

