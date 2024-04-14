Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Up 89.4% in March

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a growth of 89.4% from the March 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $23.08. 46,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 150.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAR. B. Riley lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

See Also

