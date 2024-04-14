Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $567.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $567.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus cut Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $676.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $491.16.

Get Saia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAIA

Saia Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $577.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62. Saia has a 52 week low of $244.69 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $572.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.65.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.