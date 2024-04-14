S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 614 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

S. R. Schill & Associates decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 3.8 %

DE traded down $15.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $397.27. 1,886,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.40. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

