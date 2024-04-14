S. R. Schill & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $114.05. 2,118,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,472. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.04. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.