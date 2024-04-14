S. R. Schill & Associates Raises Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of VYMI traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 323,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,777. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.01. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $69.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

