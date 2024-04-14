S. R. Schill & Associates Buys Shares of 4,815 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,477,000 after purchasing an additional 124,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,296,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,856,000 after purchasing an additional 134,492 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,628,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 163,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Insider Activity

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,872. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.77. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $79.93.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -226.98%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

