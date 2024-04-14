S. R. Schill & Associates Boosts Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,286,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 306,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 98,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $41.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,931. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $42.67.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.