Ryde Group Ltd.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE)

Ryde Group’s (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 15th. Ryde Group had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 6th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Ryde Group Stock Up 12.6 %
Shares of RYDE stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. Ryde Group has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $8.12.
About Ryde Group
