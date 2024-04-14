Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 389,095 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after acquiring an additional 367,253 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 4.5 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

