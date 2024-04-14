Rotork (LON:ROR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.80) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROR. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.68) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 326.20 ($4.13) on Wednesday. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 277.20 ($3.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 344.80 ($4.36). The company has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,509.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 322.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 4.65 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Rotork’s payout ratio is 5,384.62%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

