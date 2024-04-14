Roth Mkm Boosts Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $19.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cinemark from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley cut Cinemark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Cinemark stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.27. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,906,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,001,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 241.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,334,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,058,000 after buying an additional 943,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 85.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,624,000 after buying an additional 789,200 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

