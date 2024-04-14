Root Financial Partners LLC Purchases 266 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,323,000 after buying an additional 152,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after buying an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $232,218,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,556,000 after buying an additional 52,127 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,337. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $115.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average is $104.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

