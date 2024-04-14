Root Financial Partners LLC Has $581,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Root Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 38,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $81.71. 5,451,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,883,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.