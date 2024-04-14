Root Financial Partners LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Root Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $671.84.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $19.83 on Friday, hitting $680.78. 810,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,786. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $680.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

