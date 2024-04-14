Root Financial Partners LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Root Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,021. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $62.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.