Root Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 121,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.98. 407,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,545. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.