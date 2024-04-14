Root Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,044 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $228,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.76. 79,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,584. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $43.09.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

