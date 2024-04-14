Root Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,193 Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,168. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

