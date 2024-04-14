Root Financial Partners LLC Buys 727 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.8% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $438.27. 53,664,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,218,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $438.24 and its 200-day moving average is $405.89. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

