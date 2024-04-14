Root Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 465.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.25. 4,203,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,718. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

