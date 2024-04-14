Romano Brothers AND Company Trims Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 55,508 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,620,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $879,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA traded down $5.59 on Friday, reaching $442.32. 487,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,099. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $520.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.21. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $595.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

