Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 575 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $604,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.76. 990,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.11. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

