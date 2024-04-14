Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 396 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 103,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 76,101 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,334,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.3 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,955,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,192. The company has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $95.70 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.