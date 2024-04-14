Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 139 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 428,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,732. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

