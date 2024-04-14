Romano Brothers AND Company Has $1.92 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL stock traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.14. 293,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,159. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $403.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

