Romano Brothers AND Company Has $1.04 Million Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in National Grid by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 93,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NGG stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,792. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. National Grid plc has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $74.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,201.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NGG

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.