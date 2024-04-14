Romano Brothers AND Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $438.27. The stock had a trading volume of 53,664,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,218,740. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

