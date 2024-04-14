Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the March 15th total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,918,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYCEY. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the second quarter valued at $217,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 2.8 %

RYCEY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,110,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,614. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $5.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

