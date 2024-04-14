Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roku from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $550,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,545 shares of company stock worth $4,364,035. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $59.90. 3,032,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,276. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average is $79.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.